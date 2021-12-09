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Further Evidence Vitamin D Impacts COVID Outcome (Ivor Cummins)
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https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/09/rapid-vitamin-d-supplementation.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211209&mid=DM1062147&rid=1345501043
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXw3XqwSZFo
Rapid Vitamin D Delivery May Result in Better COVID Outcomes
One study published in Nutrients found supplementing with vitamin D in patients with confirmed COVID-19 shortened the length of hospitalization, even in those with comorbidities
This data is part of mounting evidence that those with optimal levels of vitamin D may have a reduced risk of getting infected and, if infected, a lowered risk of severe disease and mortality
The only way to definitively identify a deficiency is through a blood test. Look for these general signs and symptoms that you need to get tested sooner rather than later. They include frequent infections, fatigue, daytime sleepiness and head sweating
Since the start of the pandemic, natural supplements have been a bone of contention with researchers, pharmaceutical companies, doctors and health experts. Newly published data1 again support past research that vitamin D has a significant impact on COVID-19.
Vitamin D was discovered in the early 1900s. Work by Sir Edward Mellanby from Great Britain and Elmer McCollum from the University of Wisconsin demonstrated that vitamin D could cure rickets.2 In the early 1970s, 25-OH-D3 was identified as scientists focused on the endocrine system, and the function that vitamin D has in the body.
Your body is capable of producing vitamin D with exposure to sunlight.3 In fact, with adequate exposure, your skin can produce enough vitamin D to support your health. Early research showed that too little vitamin D led to poor calcium homeostasis. In turn, this can lead to osteoporosis, osteomalacia and rickets.
Multiple studies4,5 have since demonstrated that a deficiency “is associated with increased risk and greater severity of infection, particularly of the respiratory tract.”6 While nearly every study finds a relationship between vitamin D and upper respiratory infections, not all find that vitamin D has the same impact on the infections.
One factor that may influence the varied results is how the researchers measure the intervention and data. In other words, are they measuring the amount of supplementation being given or are they looking at the vitamin D blood levels demonstrating deficiency against the impact on infection?7
Study Shows Vitamin D Shortens COVID and Decreases Mortality
A study8 published in November 2021 sought to identify if vitamin D may play a role in the treatment of COVID-19. The researchers noted that patients admitted to the intensive care unit had high plasma levels of biomarkers indicating inflammation. They wrote:9
“Given the natural three-stage clinical course of the disease, inadequate innate immune response in the first stage and immune-mediated damage due to dysregulated immune response in the second stage are considered to be the major determinants of poor outcomes.”
Should a supplement or drug be able to support the immune response in the first or second stage, it may help reduce the severity and mortality of the illness. The researchers first gathered retrospective data from 867 patients at the Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa Faculty Hospital.
The patients had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 but were excluded from the cohort if they had comorbidities associated with vitamin D deficiency, such as cancer, kidney disease, cardiovascular disease or autoimmune diseases. Each of the patients received an antiviral and some received anti-cytokine treatment. Clinical outcomes were measured against serum vitamin D status.
In the retrospective arm of the study, the researchers split the participants into four groups determined by their serum 25OHD level. The data from this arm revealed that the risk of hospitalization longer than eight days was 1.9 times higher in patients in three of the groups.
The second part was designed as a prospective study involving 210 people with confirmed COVID-19. The researchers included 23 healthy individuals. In this group there were 163 participants with serum 25OHD levels less than 30 ng/mL. These individuals received vitamin D3 treatment according to the protocol that was created by reviewing evidence from past literature.
The researchers administered vitamin D3 based on whether patients were an inpatient or in the ICU and which group they were in. The total time the vitamin D was administered ranged from 14 days for inpatients to three days for ICU patients.
...
Also
Further Evidence Vitamin D Impacts COVID Outcome
Top Signs You May Have a Vitamin D Deficiency
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXw3XqwSZFo
Rapid Vitamin D Delivery May Result in Better COVID Outcomes
One study published in Nutrients found supplementing with vitamin D in patients with confirmed COVID-19 shortened the length of hospitalization, even in those with comorbidities
This data is part of mounting evidence that those with optimal levels of vitamin D may have a reduced risk of getting infected and, if infected, a lowered risk of severe disease and mortality
The only way to definitively identify a deficiency is through a blood test. Look for these general signs and symptoms that you need to get tested sooner rather than later. They include frequent infections, fatigue, daytime sleepiness and head sweating
Since the start of the pandemic, natural supplements have been a bone of contention with researchers, pharmaceutical companies, doctors and health experts. Newly published data1 again support past research that vitamin D has a significant impact on COVID-19.
Vitamin D was discovered in the early 1900s. Work by Sir Edward Mellanby from Great Britain and Elmer McCollum from the University of Wisconsin demonstrated that vitamin D could cure rickets.2 In the early 1970s, 25-OH-D3 was identified as scientists focused on the endocrine system, and the function that vitamin D has in the body.
Your body is capable of producing vitamin D with exposure to sunlight.3 In fact, with adequate exposure, your skin can produce enough vitamin D to support your health. Early research showed that too little vitamin D led to poor calcium homeostasis. In turn, this can lead to osteoporosis, osteomalacia and rickets.
Multiple studies4,5 have since demonstrated that a deficiency “is associated with increased risk and greater severity of infection, particularly of the respiratory tract.”6 While nearly every study finds a relationship between vitamin D and upper respiratory infections, not all find that vitamin D has the same impact on the infections.
One factor that may influence the varied results is how the researchers measure the intervention and data. In other words, are they measuring the amount of supplementation being given or are they looking at the vitamin D blood levels demonstrating deficiency against the impact on infection?7
Study Shows Vitamin D Shortens COVID and Decreases Mortality
A study8 published in November 2021 sought to identify if vitamin D may play a role in the treatment of COVID-19. The researchers noted that patients admitted to the intensive care unit had high plasma levels of biomarkers indicating inflammation. They wrote:9
“Given the natural three-stage clinical course of the disease, inadequate innate immune response in the first stage and immune-mediated damage due to dysregulated immune response in the second stage are considered to be the major determinants of poor outcomes.”
Should a supplement or drug be able to support the immune response in the first or second stage, it may help reduce the severity and mortality of the illness. The researchers first gathered retrospective data from 867 patients at the Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa Faculty Hospital.
The patients had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 but were excluded from the cohort if they had comorbidities associated with vitamin D deficiency, such as cancer, kidney disease, cardiovascular disease or autoimmune diseases. Each of the patients received an antiviral and some received anti-cytokine treatment. Clinical outcomes were measured against serum vitamin D status.
In the retrospective arm of the study, the researchers split the participants into four groups determined by their serum 25OHD level. The data from this arm revealed that the risk of hospitalization longer than eight days was 1.9 times higher in patients in three of the groups.
The second part was designed as a prospective study involving 210 people with confirmed COVID-19. The researchers included 23 healthy individuals. In this group there were 163 participants with serum 25OHD levels less than 30 ng/mL. These individuals received vitamin D3 treatment according to the protocol that was created by reviewing evidence from past literature.
The researchers administered vitamin D3 based on whether patients were an inpatient or in the ICU and which group they were in. The total time the vitamin D was administered ranged from 14 days for inpatients to three days for ICU patients.
...
Also
Further Evidence Vitamin D Impacts COVID Outcome
Top Signs You May Have a Vitamin D Deficiency
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