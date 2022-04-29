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CHANDLER AZ COP TERRY BADGE # 492? REFUSES TO ACT ON CITIZEN COMPLAINT SUSPECTED FELONY US TITLE 8 SEC. 1324 VIOLATION.
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30 views • April 29, 2022
AND VIOLATIONS OF USC ARTICLE 4, SECTION 4, 14TH AMENDMENT.
Chandler AZ police refuse to check if all latino(no white, black US citizen workers observed)street cable installation crew is in the USA legally, after I request he check them.
I interviewed one Chandler AZ police officer guarding the suspected illegal alien cable installation crew.
Location: Gilbert st just north of intersection with Powell, Chandler Arizona
Date/Time: April 28th, 10a-11a
Contractor appears to be "GM ONE CABLE INSTALLERS"
GM CABLE ONE, LLC
Company Number
L17415678
Status
Active
Incorporation Date
22 February 2012 (about 10 years ago)
Company Type
Domestic LLC
Jurisdiction
Arizona (US)
Registered Address
10423 W. SOUTHGATE AVE.
TOLLESON
85353
Maricopa, AZ
United States
Agent Name
OMAR G HERRERA-GASTELUM
Agent Address
10423 W SOUTHGATE AVE, TOLLESON, AZ, 85353
Directors / Officers
OMAR G HERRERA-GASTELUM, agent
OMAR HERRERA-GASTELUM,
Work crew leader refuses to answer if any or all of his all latino, spanish speaking crew are illegally in the USA.
I then returned to the policer officer and requested he check tax $$ paid crews' legal status in USA. Police officer refused to act on my Complaint.
I cautioned the officer I suspected him of felony violation of US Title 8 section 1324(harboring, concealing, giving aid and incentive to illegal aliens working/residing in USA) and potential treason, subversion under US Constitution Supremacy clause Article 4, Section 4.
Police officer IDed: Officer Terry, badge 492(Caucasian, 50s,subject to verification), Chandler police dept. Arizona USA.
This is now the norm at most local police depts in fact violating several laws including US Title 8 Section 1324, USC Article 4, Section 4 and the 14th. Amendment.
The globalist invasion across the Biden border will just get worse because local govt. employees refuse to enforce laws against dangerous illegal aliens already on the books.
Keep in mind the govt. is always happy to raise taxes and strictly enforce face diaper rules, trespassing working homeless Americans and will enthusiastically enforce mass lockdowns and quarantines killing our economy under Biden/Obama orders.
Had enough!?!
Subscribe, share and follow THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR on Bitchute, Brighteon and Gab.
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
____________________________
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL, FREE REPUBLIC.
I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP & WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.
Followers,subscribers, likers:
Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]
Chandler AZ police refuse to check if all latino(no white, black US citizen workers observed)street cable installation crew is in the USA legally, after I request he check them.
I interviewed one Chandler AZ police officer guarding the suspected illegal alien cable installation crew.
Location: Gilbert st just north of intersection with Powell, Chandler Arizona
Date/Time: April 28th, 10a-11a
Contractor appears to be "GM ONE CABLE INSTALLERS"
GM CABLE ONE, LLC
Company Number
L17415678
Status
Active
Incorporation Date
22 February 2012 (about 10 years ago)
Company Type
Domestic LLC
Jurisdiction
Arizona (US)
Registered Address
10423 W. SOUTHGATE AVE.
TOLLESON
85353
Maricopa, AZ
United States
Agent Name
OMAR G HERRERA-GASTELUM
Agent Address
10423 W SOUTHGATE AVE, TOLLESON, AZ, 85353
Directors / Officers
OMAR G HERRERA-GASTELUM, agent
OMAR HERRERA-GASTELUM,
Work crew leader refuses to answer if any or all of his all latino, spanish speaking crew are illegally in the USA.
I then returned to the policer officer and requested he check tax $$ paid crews' legal status in USA. Police officer refused to act on my Complaint.
I cautioned the officer I suspected him of felony violation of US Title 8 section 1324(harboring, concealing, giving aid and incentive to illegal aliens working/residing in USA) and potential treason, subversion under US Constitution Supremacy clause Article 4, Section 4.
Police officer IDed: Officer Terry, badge 492(Caucasian, 50s,subject to verification), Chandler police dept. Arizona USA.
This is now the norm at most local police depts in fact violating several laws including US Title 8 Section 1324, USC Article 4, Section 4 and the 14th. Amendment.
The globalist invasion across the Biden border will just get worse because local govt. employees refuse to enforce laws against dangerous illegal aliens already on the books.
Keep in mind the govt. is always happy to raise taxes and strictly enforce face diaper rules, trespassing working homeless Americans and will enthusiastically enforce mass lockdowns and quarantines killing our economy under Biden/Obama orders.
Had enough!?!
Subscribe, share and follow THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR on Bitchute, Brighteon and Gab.
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
____________________________
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL, FREE REPUBLIC.
I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP & WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.
Followers,subscribers, likers:
Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]
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