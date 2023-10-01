Create New Account
The Borax (Boron) Conspiracy
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

I take boron / borax regularly...
I have a bunch of other boron / borax videos shared, links below. The first link is how to make it & take it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Lou9JbnBVv9/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q96MB0muCDyB/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y8wdnuxcGLzu/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dCDw3FtUXODR/

Mirrored - Pirate Pete

