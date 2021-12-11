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EXTREMELY important! Dr. David Martin EXPOSES the companies and people behind COVID - It's NOT who you think
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960 views • December 11, 2021
Dr. David Martin exposes the names of companies and people behind the COVID bioweapon. Pfizer, Moderna, J&J are just front men.
Dr. David Martin is the physician who exposed the people behind the Anthrax crisis. He advises industries and governments.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vov60h-dr.-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid.html
LINKS TO THE DOCUMENTS REFERENCED BY DR.DAVID MARTIN:
1. Fauci/Covid 19 Dossier was written by Dr. David Martin - Please share this Dossier with your governors, sheriffs, local elected officials:
https://f.hubspotusercontent10.net/hubfs/8079569/The%20FauciCOVID-19%20Dossier.pdf
2. Slide - "A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype" ...Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process, Daszak stated"
Here is the article in the medical journal where you find this statement:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK349040/
3. Slide - quote referencing Executive Order by D. Trump, September 19, 2019. The link is to Fauci's presentation in November 2019. He expanded on this Executive order, which has been presented on the slide by Dr. David Martin
Read on page 4 the same statement:
https://science.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Fauci%20Testimony.pdf
4. High-Resolution pdf link to ALL THE SLIDES
https://budbromley.files.wordpress.com/2021/11/slides_dr-david-martin_7_nov_2-21.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3X4ELZycg-snVAEMHsSxPi7IC44hhElAO8TuH9zlKSIqBZjBAlTU8eHz8
5. Episode 89 in which Dr. David Martin explains how Senator Rand Paul could have put an end to Antoni Fauci
https://rumble.com/vowz25-dr.-david-martin-political-theatre-with-rand-paul-who-tries-to-expose-fauci.html
Dr. David Martin is the physician who exposed the people behind the Anthrax crisis. He advises industries and governments.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vov60h-dr.-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid.html
LINKS TO THE DOCUMENTS REFERENCED BY DR.DAVID MARTIN:
1. Fauci/Covid 19 Dossier was written by Dr. David Martin - Please share this Dossier with your governors, sheriffs, local elected officials:
https://f.hubspotusercontent10.net/hubfs/8079569/The%20FauciCOVID-19%20Dossier.pdf
2. Slide - "A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype" ...Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process, Daszak stated"
Here is the article in the medical journal where you find this statement:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK349040/
3. Slide - quote referencing Executive Order by D. Trump, September 19, 2019. The link is to Fauci's presentation in November 2019. He expanded on this Executive order, which has been presented on the slide by Dr. David Martin
Read on page 4 the same statement:
https://science.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Fauci%20Testimony.pdf
4. High-Resolution pdf link to ALL THE SLIDES
https://budbromley.files.wordpress.com/2021/11/slides_dr-david-martin_7_nov_2-21.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3X4ELZycg-snVAEMHsSxPi7IC44hhElAO8TuH9zlKSIqBZjBAlTU8eHz8
5. Episode 89 in which Dr. David Martin explains how Senator Rand Paul could have put an end to Antoni Fauci
https://rumble.com/vowz25-dr.-david-martin-political-theatre-with-rand-paul-who-tries-to-expose-fauci.html
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