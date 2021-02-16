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Criminal Elite Know It's The Beginning Of The End For Them!! Impeachment Fail Was Last Move!! Freedom News Network
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370 views • February 16, 2021
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Trump Was Aquitted, Impeachment Scam, Globalist Control Is Over, We The People Have The Control, Rights Are From God, Government Has No Authority Over Us, The New Republic
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Sources for this vid:
https://thenewamerican.com/acquitted-for-second-time-trump-says-fight-has-only-just-begun/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/pelosi-furious-about-impeachment-trial-results-rules-out-censuring-trump_3695894.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-02-13-4
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-09-situation-update-feb-9th-globalist-have-already-lost-the-end-game.html
Intro Musis by: Bensound.com
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
Trump Was Aquitted, Impeachment Scam, Globalist Control Is Over, We The People Have The Control, Rights Are From God, Government Has No Authority Over Us, The New Republic
If You Would Like To Donate To Help Get The New Production Site Started Go Here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whatif1137
Subscribe To Backup: What If This Happened Too?
Sources for this vid:
https://thenewamerican.com/acquitted-for-second-time-trump-says-fight-has-only-just-begun/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/pelosi-furious-about-impeachment-trial-results-rules-out-censuring-trump_3695894.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-02-13-4
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-09-situation-update-feb-9th-globalist-have-already-lost-the-end-game.html
Intro Musis by: Bensound.com
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