The Silent Dagger - Trailer

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A Trailer for my short film thriller The Silent Dagger edited to music by Vladimir Cosma & Puccio Roelens and featuring an AI voice-over by President Woodrow Wilson! The film is about an artist who witnesses a murder and was re-edited from the original version with new music, title and plot themes.
You can watch The Silent Dagger here:
https://www.brighteon.com/ca6f5644-bb63-4286-8d76-4792d9e03cd3
and there's more info about it on my blog: