The Silent Dagger - Trailer

A Trailer for my short film thriller The Silent Dagger edited to music by Vladimir Cosma & Puccio Roelens and featuring an AI voice-over by President Woodrow Wilson! The film is about an artist who witnesses a murder and was re-edited from the original version with new music, title and plot themes.

You can watch The Silent Dagger here:

https://www.brighteon.com/ca6f5644-bb63-4286-8d76-4792d9e03cd3

and there's more info about it on my blog:

https://thephantomknocks.com/2022/02/19/the-silent-dagger/