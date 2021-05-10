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Complete Introduction to Dictionaries in Python | Python Tutorial Ep5
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14 views • May 10, 2021
Welcome to data structures part 3, dictionaries! We learn how to create a dictionary, then how to add, remove, modify key value pairs, and some other useful methods.
Next week we will be entering Python script mode.
0:00 - Intro
0:20 - What is a dictionary?
0:31 - How to create a dictionary
0:45 - Add items
1:20 - Remove items
2:01 - Modify items
2:27 - Access items and .get()
3:15 - .keys(), .values(), .items()
Next week we will be entering Python script mode.
0:00 - Intro
0:20 - What is a dictionary?
0:31 - How to create a dictionary
0:45 - Add items
1:20 - Remove items
2:01 - Modify items
2:27 - Access items and .get()
3:15 - .keys(), .values(), .items()
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