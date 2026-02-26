Drink Along w beerandgear 193: Roses By The Stairs & Bottle Logics' Asterisk Of The Universe Maibock

A really nice mash up from 2 excellent breweries.

Running 6.6 for the ABV the IBUs max out around 30 and the SRM is a by my eye 6.

Interest flavor progression thru the temperature ranges.

Neither overly malty or sweet she is a stunner.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Skal!

E.

