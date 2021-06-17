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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0968 - Kelly Darish - Memorial video
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0 view • June 17, 2021
Bugg got into an argument over $10 with Kelly, who asked her friend Kenneth Russell to intervene. Bugg shot Kenneth in the right bicep and right leg, while Kelly was shot in her thigh, which began bleeding profusely. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Kelly died.
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