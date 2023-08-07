Getting to the Bottom of UAPs and UFOs

The New American’s Christian Gomez interviews Congressman Glen Grothman, chairman of the House Subcommittee Hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), about whether UAPs/UFOs constitute a threat to U.S. national security, what they might be, and where they may come from. In the second half of the interview, Gomez and Grothman discuss invasion of illegal aliens and cartels crossing the Southern Border.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.