Getting to the Bottom of UAPs and UFOs
The New American
Published 18 hours ago

The New American’s Christian Gomez interviews Congressman Glen Grothman, chairman of the House Subcommittee Hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), about whether UAPs/UFOs constitute a threat to U.S. national security, what they might be, and where they may come from. In the second half of the interview, Gomez and Grothman discuss invasion of illegal aliens and cartels crossing the Southern Border.

