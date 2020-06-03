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Emergency broadcast! The Pentagon and China prepare for WW3 as US officials blame China for Covid-19
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75 views • June 03, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss how Trump is taking a stronger stance on how China is to blame for virus and economic woes we have been experiencing in the USA.
In response China is getting ready to go to war with the USA.
Always Ready!
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In response China is getting ready to go to war with the USA.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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