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All Hell Can't Stop Us - Episode 094
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30 views • February 08, 2021
This is a Creative Commons podcast CC BY 3.0
It isn't just available on NSA/Alphabet Youtube, see Subscriberstar for full list
https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/268616
Guests: none
Intro song: Toka Collective - Nothing will hold us back
Goodbye song: Tokyo Rose - Goodbye
Contact : ricochet:mszisnaf7vqqphrd
[email protected]
songs/rants: na
donate to support this series:
villages: https://villages.io/profiles/themusicgod1
subscriberstar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jeff-cliff
BTC: 19aJTRZtbZ8tfmXBzuWutJFYUwpGHaLeWH
Correction: it was the Choctaw not the Cherokee
previous:
episode 001 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S532hQsddHU&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=1
episode 045 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SejwxEbUwk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=45
episode 046 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqwaDr9o624&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=46
episode 052 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYa519jQvjI&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=52
episode 058 https://mega.nz/file/ZwwQwQ7J#1clJDUl63g00sZoozRRWvI6C0K_zZd1dGWJZIPSjQzo
episode 063 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGJzeCOhVVA&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=61
episode 065 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uROpyjnwgAk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=63
episode 066 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgF-Yt8o4sc&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=64
episode 072 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywR-ngDBYxw&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=70
episode 078 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrevW0ABGkQ&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=76
episode 088 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsEm4jlyyz4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=86
episode 091 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7IKxwazMZI&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=89
episode 093 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yRrsB3rDl0&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=91
https://www.vox.com/2014/10/13/6957875/christopher-columbus-murderer-tyrant-scoundrel
https://theoatmeal.com/comics/columbus_day
https://nationalpost.com/news/world/the-lucayan-the-indigenous-people-christopher-columbus-could-not-annihilate
https://grist.org/politics/heres-the-real-story-of-columbus-that-people-prefer-to-ignore/
https://u.osu.edu/columbusvillian/physical-abuse/
https://iloveancestry.com/topics/ancestry/historical-events/15th-18thcentury/truth-about-christopher-columbus-a-genocidal-maniac/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/columbus-day-a-bad-idea_b_742708
https://www.facebook.com/nwolibertymemes/posts/692272278146305
https://www.facebook.com/tbnewswatch/posts/10157344511560163
newsreal https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22Misanthropic_Gods%22
darkest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTg4qnyUGxg
cf https://codeberg.org/themusicgod1/cloudflare-tor
https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1341085329055473670
http://rantmedia.ca/afternow/
http://www.darkatlas.com/audio-afternow.php
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/12/case-act-hidden-coronavirus-relief-bill-just-beginning-next-copyright-battle
https://mastodon.social/@eff/105328214302290510
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protests_against_SOPA_and_PIPA
http://qhtn4w2q36dojls2.onion/googleplus/20161229%20-%20Canadian%20copyright%20limits%20the%20public%20do.html
https://ansuz.sooke.bc.ca/entry/23
https://www.eff.org/free-speech-weak-link
https://www.facebook.com/CTVNews/posts/4758588647516357
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/darwins-subterranean-world/201401/10-human-universals-should-be-fully-embraced
https://kottke.org/04/10/a-list-of-human-universals
which links to https://condor.depaul.edu/~mfiddler/hyphen/humunivers.htm
which links to The Blank Slate by Steven Pinker, 2002
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/06/world/ireland-native-americans-choctaw-gift-trnd/index.html
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/09/politics/tribal-territory-supreme-court-ruling/index.html
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/12/we-have-one-day-tell-congress-not-bankrupt-internet-users
https://img1.wsimg.com/isteam/ip/ac9020ed-bc3d-4cca-9935-7ee961628fc3/7E4EC2A3-113A-4283-BECC-374DBE18B1AF.jpeg/:/rs=w:3750,cg:true,m
https://eightypercentcoalition.com/
It isn't just available on NSA/Alphabet Youtube, see Subscriberstar for full list
https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/268616
Guests: none
Intro song: Toka Collective - Nothing will hold us back
Goodbye song: Tokyo Rose - Goodbye
Contact : ricochet:mszisnaf7vqqphrd
[email protected]
songs/rants: na
donate to support this series:
villages: https://villages.io/profiles/themusicgod1
subscriberstar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jeff-cliff
BTC: 19aJTRZtbZ8tfmXBzuWutJFYUwpGHaLeWH
Correction: it was the Choctaw not the Cherokee
previous:
episode 001 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S532hQsddHU&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=1
episode 045 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SejwxEbUwk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=45
episode 046 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqwaDr9o624&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=46
episode 052 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYa519jQvjI&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=52
episode 058 https://mega.nz/file/ZwwQwQ7J#1clJDUl63g00sZoozRRWvI6C0K_zZd1dGWJZIPSjQzo
episode 063 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGJzeCOhVVA&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=61
episode 065 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uROpyjnwgAk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=63
episode 066 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgF-Yt8o4sc&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=64
episode 072 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywR-ngDBYxw&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=70
episode 078 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrevW0ABGkQ&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=76
episode 088 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsEm4jlyyz4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=86
episode 091 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7IKxwazMZI&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=89
episode 093 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yRrsB3rDl0&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=91
https://www.vox.com/2014/10/13/6957875/christopher-columbus-murderer-tyrant-scoundrel
https://theoatmeal.com/comics/columbus_day
https://nationalpost.com/news/world/the-lucayan-the-indigenous-people-christopher-columbus-could-not-annihilate
https://grist.org/politics/heres-the-real-story-of-columbus-that-people-prefer-to-ignore/
https://u.osu.edu/columbusvillian/physical-abuse/
https://iloveancestry.com/topics/ancestry/historical-events/15th-18thcentury/truth-about-christopher-columbus-a-genocidal-maniac/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/columbus-day-a-bad-idea_b_742708
https://www.facebook.com/nwolibertymemes/posts/692272278146305
https://www.facebook.com/tbnewswatch/posts/10157344511560163
newsreal https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22Misanthropic_Gods%22
darkest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTg4qnyUGxg
cf https://codeberg.org/themusicgod1/cloudflare-tor
https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1341085329055473670
http://rantmedia.ca/afternow/
http://www.darkatlas.com/audio-afternow.php
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/12/case-act-hidden-coronavirus-relief-bill-just-beginning-next-copyright-battle
https://mastodon.social/@eff/105328214302290510
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protests_against_SOPA_and_PIPA
http://qhtn4w2q36dojls2.onion/googleplus/20161229%20-%20Canadian%20copyright%20limits%20the%20public%20do.html
https://ansuz.sooke.bc.ca/entry/23
https://www.eff.org/free-speech-weak-link
https://www.facebook.com/CTVNews/posts/4758588647516357
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/darwins-subterranean-world/201401/10-human-universals-should-be-fully-embraced
https://kottke.org/04/10/a-list-of-human-universals
which links to https://condor.depaul.edu/~mfiddler/hyphen/humunivers.htm
which links to The Blank Slate by Steven Pinker, 2002
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/06/world/ireland-native-americans-choctaw-gift-trnd/index.html
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/09/politics/tribal-territory-supreme-court-ruling/index.html
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/12/we-have-one-day-tell-congress-not-bankrupt-internet-users
https://img1.wsimg.com/isteam/ip/ac9020ed-bc3d-4cca-9935-7ee961628fc3/7E4EC2A3-113A-4283-BECC-374DBE18B1AF.jpeg/:/rs=w:3750,cg:true,m
https://eightypercentcoalition.com/
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