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Horrifying Russian Report: Ukrainian Biolabs Creating Special Bioweapons for Ethnic Cleansing
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278 views • March 18, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Ukrainian bioweapon labs are rich with dangerous Corona virus specimens and insect vectors that are utilized to sicken the masses. Dr. Ariyana Love joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to further expose the horrors of the Ukrainian bioweapon labs, their relations to U.S. Deep State, and the infiltration of Neo-Nazis in Ukrainian government. Dr. Love affirmed that the Obama administration and corrupt affiliates have ties to these bioweapon labs, with intentions to execute Christians.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxp4eh-horrifying-russian-report-ukrainian-biolabs-creating-special-bioweapons-for.html
Ukrainian bioweapon labs are rich with dangerous Corona virus specimens and insect vectors that are utilized to sicken the masses. Dr. Ariyana Love joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to further expose the horrors of the Ukrainian bioweapon labs, their relations to U.S. Deep State, and the infiltration of Neo-Nazis in Ukrainian government. Dr. Love affirmed that the Obama administration and corrupt affiliates have ties to these bioweapon labs, with intentions to execute Christians.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxp4eh-horrifying-russian-report-ukrainian-biolabs-creating-special-bioweapons-for.html
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