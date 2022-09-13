SHOCKING MMR vaccine trial results released via FOIA

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A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request results in the release of trial results of MMR vaccines that show a shocking percentage of children participating in the study suffering from gastrointestinal illness and upper-respiratory illness after receiving the Measles, Mumps & Rubella shot