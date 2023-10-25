Create New Account
DOCTORS CALL FOR HALT OF COVID, CHILDHOOD VACCINES.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/doctors-call-for-halt-of-covid-childhood-vaccines/

Cardiologist & Epidemiologist, Peter McCullough, MD, joins Del on the heels of his World Council for Health appearance in which he boldly stated that the full childhood vaccine schedule should be placed on hold until safety can be properly assessed. And Dr. McCullough is not alone.

POSTED: October 20, 2023

cardiologistsworldcouncilforhealthchildhoodvaccines

