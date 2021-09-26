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Calling it the Wuhan coronavirus is racist
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40 views • September 26, 2021
Anything to bash Donald Trump and the Republicans. CNN is propaganda and helped divide this country and also helped brainwash this country. They led the way for the leftists fundamentalist mentality we are seeing today. The gullible were hypnotized and indoctrinated into hating fellow Americans.
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