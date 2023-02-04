Glenn Beck: What WEF is planning for our future in 2030.
67 views
Glenn Beck: What World Economic Forum is planning for our future in 2030. Agenda 2030.
No meat or no dairy, 2500 calories per day, 3 new items of clothing per year. No privately owned vehicles.
Keywords
world2030citycarsmartbeckeconomicforumprivateglennwef15 minutes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos