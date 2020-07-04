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Sign of the Adversary, Chi Ro, Xr, Rx? The Very Long History.
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155 views • July 04, 2020
Proof that this sign was not created for Jesu. Has been around since the first known writings.
Ka- the living soul
Th- the letter meaning collect
Olic- to live for something
Katholic- collect souls to live.
Link to Pay pal Donations. https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fcgi-bin%2Fwebscr%3Fcmd%3D_s-xclick%26hosted_button_id%3D2NN5VVDZ72XX6&;event=channel_banner&redir_token=MhyPQHByWvIw4wd284vRHqE0EIJ8MTU3NDc4Mzc5NUAxNTc0Njk3Mzk1
Link to Chirology https://archive.org/details/gu_chirologianat00gent/page/n335/mode/1up
Ka- the living soul
Th- the letter meaning collect
Olic- to live for something
Katholic- collect souls to live.
Link to Pay pal Donations. https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fcgi-bin%2Fwebscr%3Fcmd%3D_s-xclick%26hosted_button_id%3D2NN5VVDZ72XX6&;event=channel_banner&redir_token=MhyPQHByWvIw4wd284vRHqE0EIJ8MTU3NDc4Mzc5NUAxNTc0Njk3Mzk1
Link to Chirology https://archive.org/details/gu_chirologianat00gent/page/n335/mode/1up
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