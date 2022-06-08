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Gary Snyder: Yuma fraud investigation 'absolutely' because of '2000 Mules' film
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60 views • June 08, 2022
A former mayor of San Luis, Arizona changed her plea to guilty last week over charges of ballot fraud in Yuma County. Local officials claim the investigation into her case was underway well before the film '2000 Mules' debuted earlier in May. One America's Chanel Rion has more.
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