George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic - "Live at Montreux 2004" - Full Concert

George Clinton and Parliament / Funkadelic bring the party to the Montreux Jazz Festival in this 2004 appearance. This performance is an audio assault on the senses, as Clinton and company fuse together R&B, Funk, and Soul music. An overcrowded stage of singers, dancers and musicians give a high-energy performance, proving that George Clinton & Parliament / Funkadelic are as viable today as they were 30 years ago.



