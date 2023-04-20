Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic - "Live at Montreux 2004" - Full Concert
32 views
channel image
Spank Me Tender
Published a day ago |

George Clinton and Parliament / Funkadelic bring the party to the Montreux Jazz Festival in this 2004 appearance. This performance is an audio assault on the senses, as Clinton and company fuse together R&B, Funk, and Soul music. An overcrowded stage of singers, dancers and musicians give a high-energy performance, proving that George Clinton & Parliament / Funkadelic are as viable today as they were 30 years ago.


Keywords
musicrocklivemusic videosoulconcertrnbfunk rockfunklive at montreuxmontreux jazz festival

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket