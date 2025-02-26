AI video shows resort-like future for Gaza complete with golden Trump

President Trump has shared an AI-generated video depicting his vision for the future of Gaza — featuring a gigantic golden statue of the president as well as images of him lounging topless poolside with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The 30-second clip, shared to Truth Social on Feb. 25, opens by showing a war-torn Gaza following 15 months of Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists — before asking, “What next?” in red, white and blue text.