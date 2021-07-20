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Biden SHRUGS As Inflation Skyrockets! - Millions Out Of Work & MASSIVE Collapse On The Horizon!
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2555 views • July 20, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the inflation apocalypse we are currently facing, not just in the US, but worldwide as unthinkable quantities of currency are printed daily.
President Joe Biden recently said when asked of the inflation numbers that they were simply "temporary" and that he "respects the independence of the Federal Reserve."
Of course, presidents are owned by central banks and the banking system is likely the most powerful institution in the world outside of perhaps pharmaceutical corporations. While 14 million people are out of work in the United States and the welfare programs grow, bonds are being pumped by the Federal Reserve despite all the while collapsing. This is blatant market manipulation, but the Biden Administration doesn't seem to care.
This will continue to cause an earthquake of poverty and wealth inequality which so many stupidly blame on wages without understanding the underlying issue of inflation.
In this video we report on why Biden's statements are absurd and why people need to prepare NOW.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
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JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the inflation apocalypse we are currently facing, not just in the US, but worldwide as unthinkable quantities of currency are printed daily.
President Joe Biden recently said when asked of the inflation numbers that they were simply "temporary" and that he "respects the independence of the Federal Reserve."
Of course, presidents are owned by central banks and the banking system is likely the most powerful institution in the world outside of perhaps pharmaceutical corporations. While 14 million people are out of work in the United States and the welfare programs grow, bonds are being pumped by the Federal Reserve despite all the while collapsing. This is blatant market manipulation, but the Biden Administration doesn't seem to care.
This will continue to cause an earthquake of poverty and wealth inequality which so many stupidly blame on wages without understanding the underlying issue of inflation.
In this video we report on why Biden's statements are absurd and why people need to prepare NOW.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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