US HR 1115, Weather Radar Coverage Improvement Act - More NEXRAD Systems To Fill The Gaps??
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
163 views • 4 weeks ago

Those “gaps” would be filled by increasing levels of microwave radiation pollution for which there is currently no monitoring, meaningful oversight or informed public consent. Evaluating NEXRAD facilities is necessary to determine environmental impacts, air quality changes, and elevated levels of public exposure to microwave radiation pollution.


The justification for NEXRAD is to expand extreme weather surveillance, in alignment with the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Strategic Plan 2024-2027.


(LEARN MORE HERE) NEXRAD Testbed - US HR 1115

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2025/nexrad-testbed-us-hr-1115/


Send a message to your elected legislators to ban polluting weather experimentation activities in your State

https://zerogeoengineering.com/take-action-usa/


CREDITS TO TRUTHERS:

Mike Decker

Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby

World of Signs

weatherradarus hr 1115coverage improvement act
