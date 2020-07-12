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The Last Days: End-Time Mysteries Revealed!
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56 views • July 12, 2020
The Last Days: End-Time Mysteries Revealed! Did you know we are living in the last days?! Mine for Gems in God's Word! Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus!
David Eells shows us from the two visions of the book of Revelations 1 and Dan.10 that the Jews had an end-times in 70 A.D. and that the Gentiles, the church, will also have an end-times in our day. The last 7 years of Tribulation are the 7 days of Unleavened Bread, the 7 days of the Feast of Tabernacles, and the 7-day Marriage Feast, combined. There is also an 8th day/year called, the great and terrible day of the Lord that follows the 7 years of Tribulation.
Continue to listen as David these End-Time Mysteries are Revealed!
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐 WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
CURSES: THE LAST DAYS: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
David Eells shows us from the two visions of the book of Revelations 1 and Dan.10 that the Jews had an end-times in 70 A.D. and that the Gentiles, the church, will also have an end-times in our day. The last 7 years of Tribulation are the 7 days of Unleavened Bread, the 7 days of the Feast of Tabernacles, and the 7-day Marriage Feast, combined. There is also an 8th day/year called, the great and terrible day of the Lord that follows the 7 years of Tribulation.
Continue to listen as David these End-Time Mysteries are Revealed!
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐 WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
CURSES: THE LAST DAYS: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
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