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Youth Elixir for the Elite - Fetal Stem Cells - "Youth Elixir of Pharaoh's Vampire Aristocracy Masters of Alchemy Embryonic Cells" - Sean Hross
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44 views • March 09, 2022
Did you ever wonder why they made abortion legal set at 3 months? Or why Obama kept pushing fetal stem cell research when adult stem cells saved more lives? I did. Couldn't figure it out. Here’s the answer. As usual there was a nefarious reason.
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