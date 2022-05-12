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MTG Challenges Dems for Funding Ukraine War Over Feeding American Children
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230 views • May 12, 2022
Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) on Tuesday went off on the uniparty for risking nuclear war with Russia by advancing a bill to provide Ukraine with an astonishing $40 billion in military and economic aid.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/greene-speaks-out-against-40b-ukraine-bill-stop-funding-regime-change-and-money-laundering-scams/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-blamed-for-us-baby-formula-shortage/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-signs-accelerating-military-aid-to-ukraine-as-us-runs-low-on-missiles/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/flashback-1-year-ago-biden-cronies-insist-inflation-not-a-concern/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/britons-facing-real-food-poverty-supermarket-giant-warns/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/how-the-fall-of-human-civilization-was-pulled-off-through-the-deliberate-destruction-of-the-physical-infrastructure-that-keeps-humanity-alive/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-inflation-is-everybodys-fault-but-mine/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/wef-davos-summit-aims-to-restore-trust-in-globalist-institutions-amid-great-reset-push/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/treasurys-janet-yellen-reducing-abortions-would-have-very-damaging-effects-on-the-economy/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bizarre-psaki-corrects-biden-claims-we-do-control-all-branches-of-government/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/greene-speaks-out-against-40b-ukraine-bill-stop-funding-regime-change-and-money-laundering-scams/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-blamed-for-us-baby-formula-shortage/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-signs-accelerating-military-aid-to-ukraine-as-us-runs-low-on-missiles/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/flashback-1-year-ago-biden-cronies-insist-inflation-not-a-concern/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/britons-facing-real-food-poverty-supermarket-giant-warns/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/how-the-fall-of-human-civilization-was-pulled-off-through-the-deliberate-destruction-of-the-physical-infrastructure-that-keeps-humanity-alive/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-inflation-is-everybodys-fault-but-mine/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/wef-davos-summit-aims-to-restore-trust-in-globalist-institutions-amid-great-reset-push/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/treasurys-janet-yellen-reducing-abortions-would-have-very-damaging-effects-on-the-economy/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bizarre-psaki-corrects-biden-claims-we-do-control-all-branches-of-government/
Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine is back at 25% off! Take your cellular function to the next level today!
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