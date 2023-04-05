Is Donald Trump’s chance at a fair trial ALREADY OVER?

Glenn Beck





Apr 4, 2023





Donald Trump arrived in New York City earlier this week, just days after an indictment approved by District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The former president and current 2024 candidate is expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday, but does he even have a fair chance in court? In this clip, Glenn is joined by Andrew McCarthy, Former Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. They discuss why the far-left TRULY is bringing these charges, why Trump’s opponents are choosing 'quantity over quality,' and if Trump will actually receive a fair trial in Manhattan…





