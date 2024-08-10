Testimonies include the Sexual Abuse & Assault of Palestinian Prisoners

"Leave, I want to pee in his mouth."

Disturbing broadcast on Israel’s Channel 13 airs testimonies by two Palestinian lawyers and former detainees Sari Hurriyah and Ahmad Khaleefa, both living in the 1948 territories and carrying Israeli citizenship.

The testimonies include the sexual abuse and assault of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli torture facilities – including severe beating and urinating in their mouths.

Ahmad was released in February 2024 after spending 110 days in prison for organizing a peaceful protest against the war on Gaza. He was arrested on 19 October and charged with “incitement to terrorism” and “identifying with a terrorist organization.”

Lawyer Sari Hurriyah admitted that he lost 8 kilograms during 10 days of imprisonment due to the Israeli prison system’s starvation policies.





A report published on 6 August human rights organization B’Tselem titled ‘Welcome to Hell’ contains testimonies from 55 Palestinians which collectively point to a “systematic and institutional policy of abuse and torture of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.”

The Palestinians described incidents of torture, rape, violence, humiliation, starvation, and denial of adequate medical treatment at the hands of their Israeli guards.

The report lists at least 60 cases of death of Palestinian prisoners since the start of the genocidal war, including 48 Gazan prisoners who died at army detention facilities and 12 who died in Prison Service custody.