Run For Your LIVES: North Korean Soldiers Begin to Hunt For NATO and Ukrainian Soldiers in UKRAINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
During a conversation with journalists in Kazan, President Vladimir Putin finally commented on the rumors about the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia. This happened after an American journalist asked the Russian president to comment on satellite images that showed the presence of soldiers from North Korea on Russian territory. Moreover, this American journalist called the arrival of soldiers from North Korea in Russia a real escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, which could lead to the outbreak of a global war.................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/