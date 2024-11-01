BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dominic Bowen: BRICS, the West, War, Supply Chains, & Managing Risk
Dominic Bowen discusses the state of the world, BRICS, the West, the risk of global war, Asian countries re-arranging their supply chains because of the Taiwan issue, challenges in the EU, the economy, risk management in Mexico, and more!


About Dominic Bowen

Dominic Bowen is widely recognised as one of Europe’s foremost experts in risk management and business leadership, with over two decades of experience in mitigating risks and managing crises across various industries and geographies. As a Partner at 2Secure, and head of the Strategic Advisory business unit, Dominic has consistently delivered unparalleled expertise in helping organisations navigate complex risk landscapes. His strategic insights and hands-on approach have been instrumental in safeguarding businesses interests against emerging threats and ensuring operational resilience amongst some of Europe’s most impactful companies.


Keywords
mexicoeconomychinawareutaiwanriskbricssupply chain
