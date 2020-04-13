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More Information In The Wake of The Censored London Real Video
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30 views • April 13, 2020
A conversation with the German Was Ist Das Podcast involving the contents of the earlier deleted London Real video by You Tube, Vimeo and other video platforms. Censorship backfires spectacularly! The video is still going viral.
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