The 4-way switch and two 3-way switches.

Here I have added a 4-way switch to our two 3-way switches to see what happens.
We now have 8 possible combinations! Still easily connected though.
Notice that the state of the light is 1st determined by the two 3-way switches and the purpose of the 4-way is to invert the light status. (if it is off then turn it on and if it is on then turn it off.
