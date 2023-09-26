Create New Account
The 4-way switch and two 3-way switches.
Here I have added a 4-way switch to our two 3-way switches to see what happens.

We now have 8 possible combinations! Still easily connected though.

Notice that the state of the light is 1st determined by the two 3-way switches and the purpose of the 4-way is to  invert the light status. (if it is off then turn it on and if it is on then turn it off.

Keywords
switchmodifieddpdt4-way

