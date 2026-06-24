The Socialists Are On The March

Making vs. Taking

* The power is concentrated.

* It is one-party rule.

* The most passionate, irrational, ruthless faction can hijack the party.

* There is no opposition.

* The reason why this self-destructs is that, with socialism, you divvy up the resources to your preferences, but you never figure out who creates those resources.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (24 June 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6399295965112