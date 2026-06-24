The Socialists Are On The March

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Making vs. Taking
* The power is concentrated.
* It is one-party rule.
* The most passionate, irrational, ruthless faction can hijack the party.
* There is no opposition.
* The reason why this self-destructs is that, with socialism, you divvy up the resources to your preferences, but you never figure out who creates those resources.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (24 June 2026)