US-Israel Defence Alliance Poised for Major Expansion Into AI, Cyber and Advanced Weapons

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The United States and Israel could be heading toward a new phase in their long-standing defence partnership. Reports suggest lawmakers in Washington are exploring deeper military integration, including the co-development of advanced weapons systems and expanded cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing.
Further Info:
Congress quietly moves to integrate US and Israeli militaries
https://responsiblestatecraft.org/israel-us-military/
If you thought the US couldn't be more of Israel's bitch than it already is, then think again.
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