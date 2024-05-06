Goals of the 'Committee of 300', by Dr. John Coleman (1991)

• Create a One World Government
• Create a One World Currency
• Kill Billions Of People
• Destroy Education
• Destroy Religion
• Destroy The Family Unit
• Destroy National Identity
• Destroy National Pride
• Control People With Mind Control
• Create Mass Unemployment
• Create One Crisis After Another
• Collapse The World Economy
• Cause Political Chaos
Further Info:
CONSPIRATORS' HIERARCHY:THE STORY OF THE COMMITTEE OF 300
https://jahtruth.net/300old.htm
Mirrored - Fat News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.