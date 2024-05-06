Create New Account
Goals of the 'Committee of 300', by Dr. John Coleman (1991)
Published 21 hours ago

• Create a One World Government
• Create a One World Currency
• Kill Billions Of People
• Destroy Education
• Destroy Religion
• Destroy The Family Unit
• Destroy National Identity
• Destroy National Pride
• Control People With Mind Control
• Create Mass Unemployment
• Create One Crisis After Another
• Collapse The World Economy
• Cause Political Chaos

Further Info:

CONSPIRATORS' HIERARCHY:THE STORY OF THE COMMITTEE OF 300

https://jahtruth.net/300old.htm

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

