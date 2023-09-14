What is the Difference Between Microsoft Azure vs Amazon AWS?

Given that both cloud computing platforms can support sophisticated IT infrastructures, the primary features and functionalities of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure appear to be comparable.
However, there are some notable differences between these two platforms.
In order to assist you in selecting the platform that best meets the needs of your company, this post outlines the main distinctions between Azure and AWS.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.