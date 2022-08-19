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In One Minute - Why Donald Trump Should Never Again Be US President.
"The Vaccine Works...... One Of The Greatest Achievements Of Mankind..... All Three Vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J) Are Very Good..... The People In Hospital Are Those That Don't Take It."
Plain stupid, or a controlled puppet of the Deep State, just like Joe Biden?