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HUGE TRIANGULAR OBJECT SEEN OVER MULTIPLE DAYS!
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117 views • August 11, 2020
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Souce:
1. Las Vegas : shorturl.at/lmosw
2. Triangular formation over Philadelphia, Pennsylvania : shorturl.at/osyBZ
3: West Kendall shorturl.at/ekvxz
For business inquiries or concerns regarding footage used in this video, please contact me at: [email protected] Thanks
Stay Connected
➨Help me Reach 500 Subscribers: https://bit.ly/37fxX73
➨E-mail me your UFO footage: [email protected]
➨Twitter: https://twitter.com/FilesUfo
➨ UFO Files Shirts! https://shop.spreadshirt.co.uk/ufo-fi...
➨Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UFOFILESYOUTUBE
📺 Live Streaming At!► https://www.twitch.tv/billplaysgamez
Souce:
1. Las Vegas : shorturl.at/lmosw
2. Triangular formation over Philadelphia, Pennsylvania : shorturl.at/osyBZ
3: West Kendall shorturl.at/ekvxz
For business inquiries or concerns regarding footage used in this video, please contact me at: [email protected] Thanks
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