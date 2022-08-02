Sheriffs’ Top Job is to Protect Rights of Citizens, VA Sheriff Says

Sheriffs must stand up for election integrity and the God-given rights of citizens as enshrined in the Constitution, including the right to keep and bear arms protected in the Second Amendment, explained Sheriff Richard Vaughan of Grayson County in Virginia. In this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman at the FreedomFest after a panel organized by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) and True the Vote, Sheriff Vaughan also said gun control was not the answer to mass shootings. As such, the sheriff and other lawmen from across the state went to Richmond to stand against politicians’ proposed assaults on gun rights. “I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Sheriff Vaughan said. “We take that oath, and we are there to protect our constituents’ constitutional rights, whether that be the Second Amendment, the First, the Fourth—they are all important.” If sheriffs are not familiar enough with the Constitution, they should take a training course on it. And if the federal government will not investigate voter fraud, sheriffs must. Citizens, meanwhile, should develop a relationship with their sheriffs and ensure that they stand for the Constitution—and even volunteer to serve on a reserve division as appropriate. “Get involved,” added the popular sheriff.