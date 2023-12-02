KERRY CASSIDY EXPOSES THE REALTY HUMANITY IS NOW LIVING THROUGH! ENLIGHTENING!

KERRY HAS BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME AND INTERVIEWED SEVERAL INTELLIGENCE INSIDERS. SHE DOES HAVE AN INSIDE TRACK OR WHY HUMANITY HAS BEEN PLACED ON PLANET EARTH. IT'S REALLY SAD THE AVERGE HUMAN DOESN'T RESEARCH THE TRUTH AS TO WHAT THEIR PURPOSE IS IN THE PHYSICAL WORLD. MOST HUMANS LIVE AND DIE NEVER KNOWING THEIR TRUE ESSENCE. WHEN HE OR SHE DRAWS THEIR LAST BREATH IN THE PHYSICAL BODY, IT'S FAR TO LATE TO CLAIM THEY DIDN'T KNOW WHAT THEIR TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE. THEREFORE, SOULS JOURNEY IN THE LIGHT BODY TO THE PLACE THEY EARNED IN THE PHYSICAL FOR BETTER OR WORSE. IT'S TIME HUMAN WAKE UP AND DISCOVERED THEY'VE BEEN LIED TO FROM BIRTH...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.