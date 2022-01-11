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THE OMICRON CON -- DR. ZEV ZELENKO
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244 views • January 11, 2022
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THE OMICRON CON. Dr. Zev Zelenko returns to SGT Report to cut through Fauci, Pfizer & Joe Biden's Covid-Omicron fear mongering. Zelenko explains that global psychosis is being induced in order to use that psychosis to vaxx, kill and then track and trace every survivor on earth.
Try the BRAVE browser! Stop being followed online:
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Jason "Storm" Nelson [R] for Congress
https://www.jasonnelsonforcongress.com/
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
THE OMICRON CON. Dr. Zev Zelenko returns to SGT Report to cut through Fauci, Pfizer & Joe Biden's Covid-Omicron fear mongering. Zelenko explains that global psychosis is being induced in order to use that psychosis to vaxx, kill and then track and trace every survivor on earth.
Try the BRAVE browser! Stop being followed online:
https://brave.com/sgt200
Jason "Storm" Nelson [R] for Congress
https://www.jasonnelsonforcongress.com/
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