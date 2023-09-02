Create New Account
Mask Scare
The Mask scare is making a comeback.  Sheeplike administrators and their minions are trying to resurrect a defunct idea that was a crippled failure the first time around and perverted the vote in 2020.  But it made some people feel good.  As Benjamin Franklin once said, "those who sacrifice freedom for safety, will have neither."  

overcomecovidmedia fearpresidential politics

