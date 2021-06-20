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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1083 - John Doe - Report on the crime
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Raybon got on the bus and attacked the white driver with a brick. The driver needed 19 stitches, suffered a severe concussion, and still suffers from permanent headaches and dizziness as a result of the attack.
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