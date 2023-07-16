learn more about the Book of Truth: fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com
The Grace of Immunity
Litany Prayer (2) For the Grace of Immunity
O Heavenly Father Most High,
I love You.
I honour You.
Lord Have Mercy.
Lord forgive us our trespasses.
I adore You.
I praise You.
I give You thanks for all Your special Graces.
I beg You for the Grace of Immunity for my beloved
(name all those in a list for the salvation of souls)
I offer You my loyalty at all times.
You O Most Heavenly Father,
Creator of all things,
Creator of the Universe,
Creator of humanity,
You are the source of all things.
You are the source of Love.
You are Love.
I love You.
I honour You.
I lay myself before You.
I beg for Mercy for all souls who don’t know You, who don’t honour You, who reject Your Hand of Mercy.
I give myself to You in mind, body and soul so that You can take them into Your Arms, safe from evil.
I ask You to open the Gate of Paradise so that all Your children can unite, at last, in the inheritance you have created for all of us.
Amen.
