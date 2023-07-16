learn more about the Book of Truth: fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com

The Grace of Immunity

Litany Prayer (2) For the Grace of Immunity

O Heavenly Father Most High,

I love You.

I honour You.

Lord Have Mercy.

Lord forgive us our trespasses.

I adore You.

I praise You.

I give You thanks for all Your special Graces.

I beg You for the Grace of Immunity for my beloved

(name all those in a list for the salvation of souls)

I offer You my loyalty at all times.

You O Most Heavenly Father,

Creator of all things,

Creator of the Universe,

Creator of humanity,

You are the source of all things.

You are the source of Love.

You are Love.

I love You.

I honour You.

I lay myself before You.

I beg for Mercy for all souls who don’t know You, who don’t honour You, who reject Your Hand of Mercy.

I give myself to You in mind, body and soul so that You can take them into Your Arms, safe from evil.

I ask You to open the Gate of Paradise so that all Your children can unite, at last, in the inheritance you have created for all of us.

Amen.





