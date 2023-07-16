Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Grace of Immunity
channel image
Rick Langley
844 Subscribers
13 views
Published Sunday

learn more about the Book of Truth: fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com

The Grace of Immunity

Litany Prayer (2) For the Grace of Immunity

O Heavenly Father Most High,
I love You.
I honour You.
Lord Have Mercy.
Lord forgive us our trespasses.
I adore You.
I praise You.
I give You thanks for all Your special Graces.
I beg You for the Grace of Immunity for my beloved
(name all those in a list for the salvation of souls)
I offer You my loyalty at all times.
You O Most Heavenly Father,
Creator of all things,
Creator of the Universe,
Creator of humanity,
You are the source of all things.
You are the source of Love.
You are Love.
I love You.
I honour You.
I lay myself before You.
I beg for Mercy for all souls who don’t know You, who don’t honour You, who reject Your Hand of Mercy.
I give myself to You in mind, body and soul so that You can take them into Your Arms, safe from evil.
I ask You to open the Gate of Paradise so that all Your children can unite, at last, in the inheritance you have created for all of us.
Amen.



Keywords
learn more about the book of truthfatherofloveandmercywordpresscomthe grace of immunity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket