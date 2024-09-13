Woke is Dead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
According to The New York Times, Business Insider, and The Atlantic, Wokeness is officially over. In fact, the Atlantic refers to the "woke" movement as a "movement of the 2010s." Like, PAST tense. Then we talk about how Harley-Davidson is giving up on DEI just like so many other companies. So what's next?
The "woke" movement is experiencing a decline as various sectors, including media, corporations, and political figures, recognize its negative impact on societal cohesion, audience engagement, and financial performance, leading to a shift back towards meritocracy and organic diversity.