Woke is Dead

Mirrored Content

According to The New York Times, Business Insider, and The Atlantic, Wokeness is officially over. In fact, the Atlantic refers to the "woke" movement as a "movement of the 2010s." Like, PAST tense. Then we talk about how Harley-Davidson is giving up on DEI just like so many other companies. So what's next?

The "woke" movement is experiencing a decline as various sectors, including media, corporations, and political figures, recognize its negative impact on societal cohesion, audience engagement, and financial performance, leading to a shift back towards meritocracy and organic diversity.

