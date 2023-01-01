It's called "Tell Lies Vision Programming" for a REASON!

You can never discover who YOU ARE and step into your Authority when you are always busy absorbing their false reality!

YOUR REALITY is everything which you experience in life, your own experiences, your own emotions, your own love and kindness....

These ARE your reality!

But you cannot experience YOUR REALITY because you are always experiencing the reality they want for you!

EVERY "lived experience" in your life consists of LIES & PROPAGANDA fed to you from their "Matrix"

Your actual "lived experiences" take a back seat to the programming

Satan is the "Prince of the Power of the AIR"

Ephesians 2:2

“Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:”

IMAGINE A WORLD where people knew who THEY ARE, instead of being the person the programming tells them they are!

Imagine a world where people showed their true nature...

Instead of being people projecting what they've been told they are!

Our children are taught "In order to become an adult, we MUST defile our bodies with alcohol, sex, and drugs" just like EVERY "Coming of age movie" ever created has told them!

Where women grow into the nurturing and caring mothers and the spouses they were created to be, instead of being the manipulative deceivers and harlots, obsessed with material goods and money they are taught to be on Soap Operas and in "Reality TV Shows"

Where men are the loving fathers, spouses, providers, and protectors who protect their families at any cost, and teach their children to grow into good and decent people who never lie, cheat, or steal, Instead of being macho murderers, womanizers, and violent scumbags!

STEP AWAY FROM THE "Black Mirror" AND STEP INTO REALITY!

IMAGINE A WORLD where all of us "Create our own reality" instead of having it spoon fed to us by demons!

A world where we realize that each of us are created, and blessed to have a spark of divinity given to us by our Creator, and where we nurture that divine gift throughout our life, and actually grow into the Children of God we were created to be...Instead of being Slaves to the Parasite Class of demons who tell you these lies, and steal half of everything you produce FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!

You'll never find the Peace & Tranquility you seek while you are poisoned with this false reality of demons. You'll never be able to step into the authority your Creator gave to you as long as your eyes are veiled with LIES and the FALSE REALITY being fed to you through Satan's airwaves!

ONLY YOU can escape this prison which surrounds you,

IN YOUR OWN MIND!

ONLY YOU can seek out the authority given to YOU by your Creator to trample under foot the demons who built this prison in your mind!

So I pray that you SEEK HIM OUT!

And become what you were created to be

Luke 10:19

“Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

ONLY YOU CAN FREE YOURSELF!