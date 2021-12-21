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first i turned omicron and delta into media control but now it will shock you more
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96 views • December 21, 2021
play this game yourself take all the litterals from OMICRON and DELTA and shuffle them,replace them untill you get MEDIACONTOL and reshuffle them again to get.....Just watch
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