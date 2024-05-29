Create New Account
DailyNugg ep6: kick the starbucks habit in 3 minutes
DailyNugg
Published Yesterday

Learn the meaning of the logo, and you'll kick your habit quickly!

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption. At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining. I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Find DailyNugg on other platforms:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailynugg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailynugg

https://brighteon.social/@DailyNugg

https://brighteon.io/dailynugg

https://x.com/realdailynugg

Source material:

https://nitter.poast.org/carrie_madej/status/1740416620420333766#m

https://nitter.poast.org/HallelujahGod/status/1740426422685192675#m

https://doctordavidfriedman.com/blog/the-hidden-evil-and-perversion-behind-starbucks-logo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxmrSgwW25g

https://bigsoundbank.com/liquid-flowing-over-the-soil-s0563.html

https://angryespresso.com/why-starbucks-coffee-tastes-burnt/

https://coffeelevels.com/why-does-starbucks-coffee-taste-burnt/

https://screenrant.com/star-wars-rise-skywalker-emperor-palpatine-backstory-return-explained/

https://books.google.com/books?id=ZGwFAAAAIAAJ&pg=PA117&lpg=PA117#v=onepage&q&f=false

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/starbucks-satan-symbols-coffee_n_5071920

https://onlyhdwallpapers.com/pirates-shipwrecks-sailor-1fTr

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

satirefreedomnewscomedylibertyaddictionpreppercoffeestarbucksconservativehomesteadinghomesteadeconomicsinvesting

