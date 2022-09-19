Del BigTree at the HighWire







September 19, 2022





Next to China, New Zealand's Covid restrictions have been some of the most authoritarian and inhumane in the world. A once confident Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, had no problem dividing her people and has now suddenly switched to supporting individual choice. Are people buying it?





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kpu5l-covid-zero-new-zealand-abandons-restrictions.html




