Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 19, 2022
Next to China, New Zealand's Covid restrictions have been some of the most authoritarian and inhumane in the world. A once confident Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, had no problem dividing her people and has now suddenly switched to supporting individual choice. Are people buying it?
#NewZealand #JacindaArdern
POSTED: September 19, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kpu5l-covid-zero-new-zealand-abandons-restrictions.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.