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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 19, 2022
Next to China, New Zealand's Covid restrictions have been some of the most authoritarian and inhumane in the world. A once confident Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, had no problem dividing her people and has now suddenly switched to supporting individual choice. Are people buying it?
#NewZealand #JacindaArdern
POSTED: September 19, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kpu5l-covid-zero-new-zealand-abandons-restrictions.html