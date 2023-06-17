0616-2023—I Just Want To Have Fun—Is That An Entitlement Or A Distraction?

Lynn discusses her thoughts on whether the pursuit of Fun is Entitlement or a Distraction as well as the newest Plasma Energy combination, Heavenly Protection, answers a question and shares a testimonial.



She reviews a tip on creative ways to use the plasma energy waters and fills in a part she left out. She recommends that you look at her newest blog at https://plasmaenergysolution.com

There is a pdf that explains much more about the biofield and what Lynn discussed on the video at https://odysee.com/@Bro_Matthew:8/Biofield-Shielding-Explanation-and-Demo-Sep-25-22:3



Problems ahead with antibiotic resistance? See Dr. Jane Ruby 0616-2023 https://www.brighteon.com/8bca110c-67fc-482f-91e3-559173c2e4b2

And some frank talk with Dr. Jane Ruby on coffee chat on 0615-2023

https://www.brighteon.com/4009ff30-4a28-465e-a2cf-f3c6f3e1e6d5





To find out about more Never Ending Plasma Energy Solution combinations, click on "Shop” on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.



